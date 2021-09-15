Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.32 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRA. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

VRA stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vera Bradley stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Vera Bradley worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

