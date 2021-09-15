Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 154.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $576.79 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $594.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $560.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.57.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

