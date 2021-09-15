Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 17.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 32.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 28.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 17,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NET opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.68 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $132.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,020 shares of company stock worth $82,157,992. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

