Aviva PLC Sells 4,138 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,049 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,640 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,565 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1,155.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 895.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 988,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,934,000 after acquiring an additional 888,977 shares during the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

