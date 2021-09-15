Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,001 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Edison International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Edison International by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Edison International by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Edison International stock opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

