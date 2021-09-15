Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $76.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after buying an additional 2,296,187 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after buying an additional 2,050,954 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,382 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,855,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

