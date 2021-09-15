DATA (DTA) Market Cap Reaches $6.76 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. One DATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DATA has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $252,328.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00064693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00149678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.69 or 0.00812189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00046714 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.