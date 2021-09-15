Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANIOY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of ANIOY opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

