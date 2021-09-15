Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Ambertech’s previous final dividend of $0.003.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.89.
About Ambertech
Featured Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Ambertech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambertech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.