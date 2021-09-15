Uniphar plc to Issue Dividend of €0.01 (LON:UPR)

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Uniphar stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 328.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 280. Uniphar has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 379.40 ($4.96).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Gerard Rabbette sold 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.19), for a total value of £1,210,850 ($1,581,983.28).

Uniphar Company Profile

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

