Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS WLWHY opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. Woolworths has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

