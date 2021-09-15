Brokerages Set Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) PT at $40.60

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

OMER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, WBB Securities upped their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

OMER opened at $15.57 on Friday. Omeros has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Omeros by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Omeros by 982.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

