EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $40.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

EVER stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $626.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,299.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $27,028.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,509 shares of company stock worth $1,139,225 over the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EverQuote by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 26.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 58.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

