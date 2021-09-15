Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.43). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of FUSN opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of -0.16. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 32,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

