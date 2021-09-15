American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $42.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $40.53 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $56,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 over the last ninety days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

