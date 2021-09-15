International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 1,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

IPCFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$6.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upgraded International Petroleum to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded International Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.