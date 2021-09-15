THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 341.4% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

THCBF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. THC Biomed Intl has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

THC Biomed Intl Company Profile

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

