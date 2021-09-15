THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 341.4% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
THCBF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. THC Biomed Intl has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.27.
THC Biomed Intl Company Profile
