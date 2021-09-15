Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,600 shares, an increase of 322.2% from the August 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 355.1 days.

Shares of MRVGF opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Mirvac Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Get Mirvac Group alerts:

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.