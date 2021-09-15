Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.85 Per Share

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.85 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Wednesday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 12 month low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 378 ($4.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 348.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 583.32. The company has a market cap of £419.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

