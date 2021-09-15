Oracle Co. (ORCL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on October 26th

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the enterprise software provider on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Oracle has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

ORCL stock opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39. Oracle has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $241.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

