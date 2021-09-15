TotalEnergies SE (TTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on October 12th

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.566 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

NYSE:TTE opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

