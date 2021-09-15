TotalEnergies SE (TTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on October 12th

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.566 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.
NYSE:TTE opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
