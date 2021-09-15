Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE BSL opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.