Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of NYSE BSL opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
