RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. RPT Realty has a payout ratio of 2,400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPT Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.04% of RPT Realty worth $42,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

