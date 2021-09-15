Aigen Investment Management LP Has $431,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.