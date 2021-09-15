Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Trading Down 0.3%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.75 and last traded at $98.75. 709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.35.

About Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

