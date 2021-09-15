Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Trading Down 1.7%

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)’s share price fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.68 and last traded at $78.68. 69 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNBLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale lowered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.