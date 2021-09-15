Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $26.77. 3,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 12,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hengan International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Hengan International Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

About Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.