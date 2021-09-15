FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Trading Down 1.7%

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 42,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,908% from the average daily volume of 2,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on FGROY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt raised FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.