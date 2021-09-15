Intersect Capital LLC Invests $233,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

NYSE ZTS opened at $203.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.17. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

