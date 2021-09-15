Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on XELA. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $301.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

