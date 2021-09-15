JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) to Underweight

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

WYNMF stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.38. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.