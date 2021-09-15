Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.25 million.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $184.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 1 year low of $123.45 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.78 and a 200-day moving average of $195.01.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.19.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

