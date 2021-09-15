Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $144.59 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.36.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 over the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

