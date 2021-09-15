State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,433 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $40,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.67.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $389.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of -139.07, a P/E/G ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $164.16 and a twelve month high of $393.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.78.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

