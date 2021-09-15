Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 678,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,803 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $44,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.12.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

