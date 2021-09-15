Citigroup Inc. Acquires 68,332 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,332 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.31% of FMC worth $43,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in FMC by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 26.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in FMC by 49.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 156,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in FMC by 6.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC opened at $96.85 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.