Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $42,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $77.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

