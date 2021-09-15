Alchemix Hits One Day Volume of $2.05 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Alchemix has a market cap of $88.55 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $312.17 or 0.00655760 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00064909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00149798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.16 or 0.00811179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046942 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

ALCX is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

