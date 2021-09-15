Citigroup Inc. Has $45.87 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 513,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,786 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $45,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 84.1% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after acquiring an additional 522,529 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 165,830 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

