Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 24,443 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,443 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,393,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

