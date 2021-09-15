First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 320 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,370,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after buying an additional 687,738 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after buying an additional 509,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 369,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -219.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $77.30.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

