Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $42,000 Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in B2Gold by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

