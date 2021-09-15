Citigroup Inc. Sells 357,440 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357,440 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $50,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after acquiring an additional 191,078 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $154.39 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.64 and a 200 day moving average of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

