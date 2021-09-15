Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 66,789 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,789 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

