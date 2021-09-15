Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,719 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,064,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average of $86.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.