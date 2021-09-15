Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 65,045 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,045 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9,873.3% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 214,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 99,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET stock opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

