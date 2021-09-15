Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RANI stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RANI shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

