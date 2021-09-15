Prat Bhatt Sells 468 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $244.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

