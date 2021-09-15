Short Interest in Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Declines By 93.8%

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates through the following segments: France Retail; Latam Retail; and E-Commerce. The France Retail segment focuses on the operation of Casino, Monoprix, Franprix-Leader Price and Vindémia sub-group banners. The Latam Retail segment comprises the Éxito, GPA, Disco Uruguay and Libertad food banners.

