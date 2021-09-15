EchoLink (EKO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $911,042.61

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EchoLink has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $911,042.61 and $10,246.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00149475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.05 or 0.00817685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047307 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EKOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.